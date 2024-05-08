Tipperary Camogie named Tipp FM Sports Stars of the month for April

The April winner of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the month has been announced.

After a very successful month where two national titles were brought back to the Premier County, Tipperary Camogie is April winner.

The senior team secured a first league title in 20 years last month whilst the minor team beat Waterford to win the All-Ireland minor title.

The teams will be honoured at the annual Tipp FM Sports Star awards ceremony at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel early next year with the monthly winners receiving an award crafted by John Quirke Jewellers in Cahir.

Nominations are now open for May and you can send your suggestions to [email protected].