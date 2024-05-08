JJ Kennedy: Leaders stood up on Saturday for Tipperary

Tipperary addressed questions of leadership on the field last Saturday according to a local analyst.

JJ Kennedy has been giving his thoughts on Tipp’s draw in Walsh Park against Waterford last weekend.

Liam Cahill’s side came in for plenty of criticism last week in the aftermath of their 15-point loss to Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Speaking in last night’s Extra-Time, JJ Kennedy says Ronan Maher in particular stood up as real leader on Saturday:

“When we criticised last week, there was a lot of criticism about the lack of leadership.

“I think that was certainly addressed.

“I wouldn’t go beyond even looking at Ronan Maher for example as the man who epitomised that more than any.

“He absolutely drove that team on, I thought he was immense at centre back.

“You can’t underestimate that, when Ronan comes and fetches a high ball and barges out and lofts it clear or maybe hits a point like he did at one stage, it’s not only a lift to Ronan, that is a lift to the supporters, it’s a lift to the rest of the players on the team, that is leadership.”

