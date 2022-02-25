Across The Line – Friday February 25th, 2022

On tonight’s Across The Line with Shane Brophy, there was a keen focus on tomorrow evening’s GAA double header at Semple Stadium:

– Declan Fanning on Tipperary’s NHL clash with Dublin.

– Sligo sports writer Gavin Cawley on Tipperary’s NFL clash with Sligo.

– Tipperary County Board PRO, Tim Floyd, looks ahead to GAA Special Congress in Mayo tomorrow.

– Denis Lenihan from the Tipperary Camogie Board talks about their new sponsorship and training ground deals.

– Peter Silke from Cashel RFC looks ahead to their top of the table clash in AIL’s Division 2A tomorrow.

– And our weekly look at greyhound racing with Barry Drake.

