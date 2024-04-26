Una McCarthy nee Collins, Nenagh

Pallas, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her husband Benny and extended families, in the care of the staff at St. James Hospital, Dublin on April 25th 2024.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Seamus & Agnes and her infant brother James.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Benny & her brothers & sisters Michael, Denis, Jane, Mary and Denis. Nieces and nephews Denise, Amanda, James, Rachel, Katie, Michael, Rory & Grace. Uncle Tom Ryan, aunts Rachel Melia & Olive Ryan. Mother in law Caroline, father in law Ken & the extended McCarthy Family. Sisters in law, brothers in law, godson Andrew & goddaughter Grace, cousins relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Una Rest In Peace.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of the Holy Spirit Youghalarra this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery Nenagh.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

House strictly private please.