Calls For The Expansion Of Roscrea Recycling Centre

A local councillor is calling for the expansion of the recycling centre in Roscrea.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Smith says the civic amenity has been a huge success in the town.

Illegal dumping is an ongoing issues across County Tipperary.

But Cllr Smith says sites like the one on the Dublin Road are helping to encourage more locals to dispose of their rubbish and recycling in the right way.

“We have a problem obviously in this county, in relation to dumping,” he said. “But the numbers coming in here and using this facility, you only have to see the numbers that are there.”

“There was huge investment made into this site number of years ago. When it was talked about we we kind of looked at other options in relation to the town where was the best location and this is an ideal location beside the leisure centre. And we have spent huge monies in improving it, letting people be aware of it, promoting it. And even within our schools there’s been great work done by the council liaison with the schools. So when you have a site like that that you can invest more money and I think we should do it.”