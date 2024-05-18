Tipperary Junior Camogie Aiming For Munster Glory This Evening

The Tipperary Junior camogie team are aiming for Munster glory this afternoon.

Bill Mullaney’s side take on Kerry in this year’s Munster intermediate camogie final, with throw-in set for 4pm in Ballyagran, Co. Limerick.

The Premier come into the game off the back of a five-point semi-final win over Cork whilst Kerry saw off Clare in their semi-final tie.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says Kerry will provide a very tough test for Tipp today:

“They bet Clare 2-12 to 0-06 in the semi-final, a Clare team that we lost to in the junior All-Ireland last year but players go up and down and some of those players are probably playing senior with Clare this year but that was an impressive win.

“It’s going to be a massive task, they are very strong down the spine of the team but I think Tipp are in a very good place, I think they were very focused the last day to get over Cork and they’re going in the right direction so I’d give them a great chance.”