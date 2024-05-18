Tipp Footballers In Search Of First Championship Win At Home To Sligo Today

The Tipperary senior footballers go in search of a first championship win of the year this afternoon.

The Premier welcome Sligo to FBD Semple Stadium for their Tailteann Cup round two encounter at 2pm.

The Connacht side are among the favourites for the competition and come into the game following their six-point win over Wexford last weekend.

Tipp meanwhile come into the game off the back of last weekend’s five-point loss to Antrim in Belfast.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, football analyst Anthony Shelly says Sligo will be fancied but hopes Tipp can keep up with them into the final quarter:

“Sligo are definitely trending upwards.

“They were in the Connacht final last year as well and were very unlucky in Connacht this year to lose to Galway with a last minute goal so they come in as strong favourites.

“The wide open spaces of Semple Stadium might suit Sligo, I would nearly prefer to see this game in Templetuohy or Ardfinnan or some place like that.

“The result, probably we would be complete outsiders to win this but if we can take them down the stretch and maybe have a free swing at them in the last ten minutes, that’s what I would be looking for.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of today’s game at 2pm with thanks to John Phelan Skip Hire, Carrick-on-Suir.