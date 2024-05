Tipperary have discovered their opponents for next week’s Munster U20 hurling final.

Brendan Cummins side finished top of the round robin, earning a spot directly into the Munster final.

Last night’s semi-final in Cusack Park in Ennis saw Cork fought against a late Clare comeback to win 1-23 to 2-16

That sets up the Munster decider next Friday evening, May 24th at 7.30pm with the venue yet to be decided.