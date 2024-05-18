Joe St. John, Thurles

Collins Park, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

In the wonderful care of the Staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his adored wife Ann, grand-daughter Amy, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by his devoted family; sons Thomas and Kevin, daughter Evelyn (Dwan), grandchildren Ronan, Gary, Róisín, Liam, Stephen, Ella, Odhran and Freya, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Trish, son-in-law Thomas, brother Tommy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, former CIE colleagues, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 20th May from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of St Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles on Tuesday 21st May at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles