Tipperary Gardaí Urging Pubic To Promote Responsible Driving

If you fill someone up with drink and let them drive home you’re partly responsible.

That’s the warning from Thurles Inspector James White who says we all have to try and prevent drink driving causing fatal crashes.

Many people will be inviting people over for barbeques, parties and other family occasions this Bank Holiday weekend.

Inspector White says you shouldn’t give anyone alcohol unless you’re sure they have a safe way to get home tonight.

“Make sure you’re aware how it is they’re going to go home, be the taxi, be someone who’s a designated driver who bring up several people at the one time, but please don’t feel someone up a drink and let them onto the road,” he said.

“You might have a very social evening, you may be very hospitable person, but if you put someone on the road full of drink, surely you’re all, mind. You were responsible partly for their actions, also because you have poured that drink into.”