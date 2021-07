The Tour de Munster charity cycle kicks off on Thursday August 5th. This year’s tour will once again raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The four-day tour will travel 600 kilometres across the six counties of Munster.

Tipp FM is once again a media partner of the Tour.





Catherine Cleary who is the Chairperson of Down Syndrome Tipperary spoke on Tipp Today.