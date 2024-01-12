Tipperary couple to feature on episode 2 of RTÉ’s Room to Improve this Sunday 14th January

Tipperary couple Brian Carrigg and Kate Molony will feature on this week’s episode of Room to Improve, Sunday 14th January at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

In episode 2, Kate and Brian attempt to renovate a bungalow with a view of the Rock of Cashel that Kate has dreamed of owning all her life. As their budget is limited, the derelict and vacant homes grant and the SEAI grant have been integral to making this home build possible. The house needs a complete renovation, and the only view of the Rock was through a frosted bathroom window, so Dermot has been challenged to create a new design that captures the stunning view. Will Kate get the home she has always wished for?