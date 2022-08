International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 is a stark reminder of the harm that drugs inflict on our society. It is a day to remember those who have fallen victims to overdose as well as those who have come out of the dark hole victorious with the help of loved ones and ask whether the War on Drugs has been effective.

John Leahy is a Drug Education officer with the HSE in Clonmel and he joined Fran.