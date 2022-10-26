Tipp Today Full Show 261022

On Wednesdays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Helen, Mary and Barbara about potential Covid vaccines for babies and young children, John spoke to Fran about Ukranian refugees, Eamon spoke about his issues with public transport.

Pat Hayes from the Arch Bar spoke about his win in the Best of Tipp awards and his take on the new licensing laws, Auz, Stephen and Jack gave their take on the Ukranian conflict, we had our weekly garda slot, a look back at the best of Tipp awards and Liam spoke about the difficulties he is ffacing in securing proper care for his elderly neighbour.