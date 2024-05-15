Pat Russell, Killea

Gurtacurra, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary,

15th of May 2024, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Ann and Joan (Ryan, Hollycross), nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grandnieces, and much-loved neighbours and friends.

May Pat’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in St. James’s Church Killea this Thursday Evening from 5 pm with Rosary at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery Templemore afterwards.

House strictly private at all times please.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Mass will be livestreamed on: https://ejgrey.com/live1/