Margaret O’Dwyer nee McCarthy, Nenagh

Ummera, Tyone, Nenagh & late of Ummera, Ballymackey.

Peacefully at home on May 15th 2024 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean & her son William. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Gerard, John, Arthur & Enda. Grandchildren Dylan, Emilie, Isabelle & Sally. Sister Phil, Daughters in law Maire & Eva. Brother in law Dan. Nieces, nephews, cousins relatives neighbours relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30pm.

Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on: nenaghparish.ie