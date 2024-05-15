“Stray” horses taken to pound

A number of horses have been seized in an early morning operation in Clonmel.

The un-microchipped animals were removed from land beside the N24 Inner Relief Road in the town in the early hours.

Sgt Carol O’Leary says operations like this don’t happen that often but when necessary what are effectively stray animals are rounded up.

“It was a joint operation between ourselves – An Garda Siochana – and Tipperary County Council targeting horses that were no microchipped. So they were basically strays effectively on private property and for that reason this operation was put in place to get them and secure them.

“They have been taken to a pound – they will be well looked after. But there is a responsibility for horse owners to have horses microchipped. There’s a lot of concerns about stray horses – its not something we do regularly but we’ll happily work with the likes of Tipperary County Council to do something like this when its needed.”