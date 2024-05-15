Nenagh CNU raised in the Dáil again

The HSE decision to repurpose the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh for use as a stepdown facility for UHL rumbled on in the Dáil yesterday.

The move means the original commitment to relocate residents from St Conlon’s Nursing Home in the town to the 50 bed unit will not be going ahead for now at least.

Independent Clare TD and Ireland South European election candidate Michael McNamara has accused the HSE and the Department of Health of robbing Peter to pay Paul with the plans.

“Families were expecting to go in there from across North Tipperary and also East Clare.

“Now its almost as if there was no forward planning in the Department of Health by the previous Health Minister whoever that….oh wait a minute that was you!

“But what’s going to happen in eighteen months – where are the plans to develop units that these people are going to go to in eighteen months? Because the reality is that these beds are being taken out of the Community Care sector so where is the plan for our health service?”

Taoiseach – and former Health Minister Simon Harris – said he would raise the issue with Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“Deputy McNamara I can assure you there’s plenty of forward planning but the Mid-West Region is an area that I think does need particular attention when it comes to health capacity and a number of other issues in relation to governance and management of the health services there.

“I’ll specifically ask the Minister for Health to come back to you in relation to the issues you raised in relation to step-down facilities.”