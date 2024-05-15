Repair works underway on Fethard water supply

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply as quickly as possible to customers following an operational issue impacting parts of the Fethard Regional Water Supply network.

Consumers in the Arbourhill, Moyglass, Ballinlusky and surrounding areas are impacted by the fault.

To support those impacted Uisce Éireann has arranged the delivery of alternative water supplies to Moyglass Village, Silverfort and Ballinlusky which should be in place shortly.

As repairs are ongoing, it may take until tomorrow morning before normal water pressure is fully restored to those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.