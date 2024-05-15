Tipp to benefit from opening of South Korean beef market

The Minister for Agriculture has announced the opening of the South Korean beef market to exports from Ireland.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it was designated as a priority market for access for Irish beef and his Department has been active in pursuit of this objective working for many years through the very detailed application process.

Confirmation that exports can commence was received today after a detailed audit last month by the Korean authorities of Irish plants including the ABP facility in Cahir.

With a population of over 50 million people there is huge potential for Irish Agri-food exporters to grow their footprint in the sophisticated Korean market.