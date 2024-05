50% of homeowners are considering investing in solar panels in 2024, with

cost-savings being the main motivator.

There are a number grants and VAT exemptions available to homeowners and

businesses at the moment.

Those considering installing solar panels should consider speaking with

neighbours or friends who have already made the move.

Useful Links

Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland www.seai.ie/

Irish Solar Energy Association www.irishsolarenergy.org/

Switcher switcher.ie/solar-panels/