Listen back to Tipp FM’s commentary as Tipperary beat Cork by a single point to win the 2024 Munster Under 20 hurling final.

Darragh McCarthy’s point in injury time saw Tipperary win on a final score of 1-19 to 0-21.

The game took place in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Friday May 24th 2024 and on commentary duty for Tipp FM was Paul Carroll and Cian Treacy.

Tipp FM’s coverage was in association with Tipperary County Council’s road safety campaign.

Listen back below: