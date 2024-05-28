Calls for All-Ireland Under 20 hurling final to be moved to new venue

There’s calls to see this weekend’s All-Ireland Under 20 hurling final moved to a different location.

UPMC Nowlan Park is where Tipperary will take on Offaly in Saturday evening’s decider at 7.15pm.

The Kilkenny venue was chosen to mark the 100th year anniversary of the passing of James Nowlan, the former GAA president who both the U20 trophy and the ground itself is named after.

However, concerns have been raised about the 24,000 capacity not being enough and the condition of the pitch itself following the recent Bruce Springsteen concert.

Speaking on Tipp Today, sports broadcaster Stevie O’Donnell says the Gaelic Grounds may be a better venue for the game:

“The capacity to the best of my knowledge is 24,000 including 17,500 seating for Nowlan Park.

“What about Portlaoise? To the best of my knowledge Portlaoise has 22,000 with 6,500 seating but it’s not a big journey for the Offaly fans to travel to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

“It’s not a big journey for the south Tipperary side to come through Tipperary and go to Limerick and north Tipperary to pop into Limerick, it’s not a big journey.

“The Gaelic Grounds, if it was available would have a capacity of just over 44000.”

