Tipp Today Full Show 240223

On friday’s show we began with the weekly observations of Johnny Luby! Cllr Noel Coonan on a contentious Templemore development, a look at this weekend’s Down Your Way, Julianna on giving up cigarettes, Bishop Alfonsus Cullinane on his concerns about social media, Marie Cleere on her Operation Transformation journey and our friday Panel of Lina, Joe and Peter unpicked the main stories of the week, including the one year anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Tiger Woods and Tampon gate, changes to Roald Dahl books and is our public transport up to scratch!