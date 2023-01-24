Tipp Today Full Show – 240123

On Tuesdays Tipp Today, listeners told us there stories of frightening experiences while in hospital as a man appears in court charged with the death of a man in his 80’s in a Cork Hospital. Breda and Mary gave their views.

Seamus told us about a contentious new housing development planned for Templemore, Liam gave his views on wind turbines, Eddie, Dean and Maurice spoke about claims that Carrick is the forgotten town of Tipp following the Miloko closure announcement, Psychotherapist Katie Richardson on the damning CAMH’s report, our Legal eagle John Lynch wa slive in studio to answer your questions and Father Michael Twomey came in to studio to talk about the future of priesthood vocations.