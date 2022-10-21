Tipp Today Full Show 211022

On fridays Tipp Today, Johnny Looby joined us for his weekly observations of the weeks events, Dirdre called in to give advice for shopping cheaply, Bernard Purcell joined us live from London for the latest in a chaotic political week, Chief Superintendant Derek Smart reflected on his tenure in Tipperary and addressed rising crime concerns, we had a sneak preview to this weekends Down Your Way, Andrew reviewed the latest hit shows on netflix and our friday Panel of Alison, Karl and Conor unpicked the topics of the week including Liz Truss’s resignation, should the junior cert be scrapped, the unfair treatment of Russians and a possible new mask law for winter.