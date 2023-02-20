Tipp Today Full Show 200223

On Monday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Conor Reidy from the Midwest Hospital campaign on the Taoiseachs visit to UHL on friday, Liam Browne on DJ Carey’s debt write down, Dr Mary O’Kane on why we should not force children to kiss relatives.

Alan Kelly on the new law on mandatory open disclosure, caller Willie on Eamon Ryan’s St Patricks Day trip and a global news roundup with Thomas Conway!

We also had Rachel Lonergan from Cahir in studio to talk about congenital heart disease in children, caller JOhn also gave his views on Eamon Ryan, our Sports Editor Paul Carroll with a review of the weekends Sporting action and Yvoone O’Neill was live in studio. She is a social dancing teacher and told Fran all about it!