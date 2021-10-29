SwagHut.com – Providing company branded Swag to large & multinational companies

Fran surprised to learn recently that the promotional merchandise industry is worth over a staggering 70 billion euro worldwide, with the European market accounting for 20 billion of that pie and that the Irish market is becoming increasingly competitive, with over a hundred businesses in this space driven no doubt in part by the many multi nationals who have set up bases here.

Now, newly launched SwagHut.com, has entered the arena, a wholly owned Irish business with offices in Tipperary and Dublin specialising in providing company branded Swag to large and multinational companies.

Not content with just the home market, it has plans to compete on a global scale. The Nenagh based company is already sourcing, packing, and shipping product to over thirty countries around the world. Fran dropped into the HQ in Nenagh yesterday and met with Company founder Tom Ryan.