The work of Tipperary’s first female councillor is set to immortalised, as plans for a tribute at Cahir library have been announced.

The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh plan to erect a bust and information board at the new library to honour the political contributions of Cahir woman Marian Tobin.

She was elected to Tipperary County Council in 1920.





Annette Condon who is a member of The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh and a relative of Marian’s spoke to Fran.