Tipp Today Full Show 2904

On fridays Tipp Today, Sheila was at the helm and spoke to the mighty Johnny Looby about the week that was.

She also spoke to Fil Guida who undertook a gruelling 1000k challenge to raise money for Cuan Saor, Pat joined us to give his views on the Turf row, and Juliette spoke to us about her amazing son Colm as part of Make a Wish’s 30th anniversay.

We also spoke to Dr Siobhan O’Higgins and Debbie O’Rourke about sex education in primary schools, who spoke about dating burnout with Fearghal Harrington and Andrew Looby spoke about some of Twitter’s most memorable moments and stories.

Our Friday Panel of Liam, Joe and Eva also picked through the topics of the week on our friday Panel. Including the turf row, leash laws for dogs, why millenials might need to be managed differently at work and whether the national anthem should be taught in schools!