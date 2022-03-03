Tommy Ryan, Templemore

Dromard, Clonmore, Templemore.

Died on March 3rd, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, pre-deceased by his daughter Christina, sisters Maura and Peggy and brother Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Biddy, daughters Martina and Sadie, sisters, brother, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday evening from 5pm.

Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, to arrive at 7.45 pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com