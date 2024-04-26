Nancy Downey nee Johnson, Roscrea

4 Cronan’s Terrace, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of the Dean Maxwell Home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Johnny, brothers John and George.

Survived by her loving children son Gerard, daughters Anna and Lucy. Cherished grandmother to David, Rachael, Laura, Sara, Alex, Jasmine and Matthew, great-grandson Callum, daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Tony and Steve.

Reposing at her residence (E53 A062) on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm travelling via Gaol Road, in through the church car park arriving in St. Cronan’s Church for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.

Donations if desired, to the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home.