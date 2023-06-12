Susan Lawlor (Née Stenton), Thurles

Lisaroon, Ballycahill, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family, under the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital E.D.

Predeceased by her parents David and Patricia.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; husband Thomas, daughters Jennifer, Debra and Chrissy, son Daniel, grandchildren Paige, Ava, Evan, Erika, Jake, Tommy, Cruz and Finley, great-grandchildren Emily and Ollie, sons-in-law Eddie, Tom and John, daughter-in-law Jackie, sister Ann, brothers David and Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.