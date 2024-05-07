Conditional Approval Granted for Family Entertainment Center

An Bord Pleanála has issued its ruling in relation to an appeal against the granting of permission for a development at a popular Clonmel hotel.

Tipperary County Council had given conditional approval to The Talbot Hotel for Family Entertainment Centre on the site at the Poppyfield Retail Park.

The centre on adjacent to the Talbot Hotel would include a range of facilities including bowling lanes, soft play areas, a Grand Prix area, climbing wall, laser tag arena, party zone areas, toddler soft play pit and sumo wrestling area as well as a restaurant/café.

Three full time and 12 to 15 part time staff would be employed there.

The planning approval was subsequently appealed by BPM 2 Limited Partnership who are the owners and operators of the Poppyfield Retail Park.

While supportive of the family entertainment centre they raised questions about the ownership of the site and also issues relating to consent to connection to the wastewater system.

For their part the Talbot Hotel described the appeal as vexatious which was not accepted by the An Bord Pleanála inspector. However she did recommend that permission be granted for the project.

The state planning appeals board has now given the go ahead for the family entertainment centre with revised conditions.