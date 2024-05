There’s been a change of date for Tipperary’s last Tailteann Cup group game.

Paul Kelly’s side were scheduled to take on Wexford next Sunday at 2pm in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

However, following a request from both counties, the game has been brought forward.

It will now take place next Saturday, June 1st at 3.30pm in Netwatch Cullen Park.