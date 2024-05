This week we talk hurling after the curtain came down on a disappointing Munster Championship for Tipperary. We hear from Liam Cahill, Tom McGrath, Ken Hogan and JJ Kennedy. Our u-20’s upped the mood music with their amazing display in the Munster final, we hear from manager Brendan Cummins and Darragh McCarthy. Ger Kinane on camogie rounds off another busy show, we hope you like..