Tipp Team Showed Character Against Waterford According to Ken Hogan

A former Tipperary hurling boss says the senior management showed character in their decision making against Waterford.

The Premier men had a hard earned draw away in Walsh Park on a full time score of Tipp 1-27 Waterford 3-21.

The result keeps Tipp’s hopes of progressing to the All Ireland series alive ahead of games in FBD Semple Stadium against Cork and Clare.

Speaking after the game, TippFM analyst Ken Hogan commended the energy and fitness of the squad.

“Those players showed savage character but credit to the management after all the stick they got. They made the hard decisions today. They brought in the go to players that made a huge difference to the team,kept them fresh, we lasted the full 75 minutes.People mention fitness, people mention mental fatigue, there was none of that today. Everybody was in this together.”