The Tipperary minor footballers are aiming to get into a Munster final this evening.

The Premier welcome Kerry to FBD Semple Stadium for their Munster minor football semi-final at 7pm.

Kerry defeated Cork in their only championship game to date while Tipp came through the Phase 1 round robin, losing the Darrel Darcy Cup final to Clare last week.

The other semi-final tonight sees Clare host Cork in Quilty, also at 7pm.