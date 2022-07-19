Stephen Delahunty – Horse & Jockey

Curraheen Horse & Jockey, Thurles.

In the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles and their Hospice Team. Son of the late Katherine and Thomas Delahunty. Predeceased by his Uncle James, brothers Mike and Tomsie, recently by his sister Margaret and also Margaret’s husband Tony. Will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, sisters in law, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11am for funeral mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Templeree Cemetery Castleiney.

Family flowers only please.