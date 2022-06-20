Sr. Eileen Egan, Wexford & Moyne

St. John of God Convent, Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford Town, and Moyne, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by all of her St. John of God sisters, her sister Margaret, her brothers John, Fr. Joe, Fr. Jimmy, and Dan, sisters-in-law, Norah and Catherine, brother-in-law Richard, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, many friends and colleagues and the caring staff at Sallyville House.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Sallyville House, today from 2pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Rowe Street, followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery, Waterford Road, Kilkenny, arriving approximately 3pm.

If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please click on the link below and you are welcome to view Sr. Eileen’s requiem Mass on www.wexfordparish.com