Mary Roche (nee Phelan), Doolin, Co Clare & formerly Upperchurch

Carnane, Doolin, Co Clare and formerly Upperchurch, Co Tipperary

Peacefully, on Monday, 11th December, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Patrick (Paddy). Mary will be greatly missed by her beloved family; sons, Francis, John and Patrick, daughters Margaret and Marie, sisters Annie Coffey and Teresa Maher, daughters-in-law Julie and Annette, sons-in-law Terence O’Shea and John Finucane, her adored grandchildren; Mason, Joshua, Melissa, Aaron, Kelsey, Mariana, Clarice, Caimin and Abigail, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, 13th December at Corpus Christi Church Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 14th December at 12 noon, followed by burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Doolin.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.