Margaret (Peggy) Drohan (nee Delaney), Clonmel

Western Park and formerly Ard na Gréine, Clonmel

Peggy, in her 92nd year, passed away peacefully at home on Monday afternoon.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy and daughter-in-law Joan, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, Tom, Pat, Eamon, Margaret (O’Gorman) and Benny (Keane), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, her many friends, fellow I.C.A. members and brilliant team of carers.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.