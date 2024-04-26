Margaret Corrigan nee Bourke, Birr and Shinrone

Castle Street, Birr and formerly Shinrone, Co. Offaly.

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, her parents and brothers; Dick, Paddy and Mickey.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters Sharon and Deirdre and son Donal, their partners Pat, Ruth and Colum, also Alice, her beloved grand-children; Katie, James, Caitlin, Darragh, Kevin, Leah and Joey, her brothers; Sean, Donie, Joe and Jimmy, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr (R42 YF75) on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Margaret’s Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

House private please.