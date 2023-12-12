Kevin McDermott, Nenagh

Clashleigh, Knockalton, Nenagh & late of Woodbrook, Mountrath, Co.Laois. (Member of E.S.B Ireland)

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the staff at The Oncology Ward of the Beacon Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his beloved parents John & Mary – Anne, Brothers Philip & Jim & his infant Sisters, sister in law Fionnuala, Father in law Martin Casey & mother in law Jenny Casey. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Winnie and cherished family Jennifer & Ciaran. Sisters Teresa & Ann, brothers Willie, Charlie, Michael & John. His son in law Jake, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, his colleagues at ESB Portlaoise, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kevin Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Knockalton (E45 YX74) this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem mass at 12pm. Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Followed by burial in the Lisboney New Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Pat Smullen Pancreatic Cancer Fund.