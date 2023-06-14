Kathleen Marrinan (Née O’Meara), Limerick and Cahir

Clareview, Robin Hill, Drombanna, Co. Limerick, and formerly of Newtownadam, Cahir.

Ex Limerick Youth Service.

June 13th (peacefully) at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Seamus, Michelle, Enda, Vincent and Paul, grandchildren Catherine, Vincent, Ciaran, Colm, Aoife, Juliann, Cian, Caoimhe, Eoin, James and Sarah, daughters-in-law Teresa, Deirdre, Shirley, France-Lee, son-in-law Declan Farrell, brother John, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her siblings Tom, Breda and Bernie.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church, Knockea, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with funeral afterwards to Ss. Peter and Paul’s Churchyard, Crecora.

URL of Mass: https://www.facebook.com/dkrparish

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The funeral home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.