People in North Tipp are being urged to help catch up with the blood supply in our hospitals.

Due to the Bank Holiday last Monday the Irish Blood Transfusion Service has missed an entire day of blood collection and demand was already 6% higher than it was this time last year.

The IBTS is looking for both new and existing donors to attend a clinic in Nenagh today from 11.50am to 3.10pm at the Abbey Court Hotel.