Robert (Bob) Walsh, Skeheenarinky

Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Cahir.

Bob passed away, unexpectedly at home, on Sunday morning.

He was predeceased by his parents Ned and Catherine, brothers Dave and Mick and sister Mary.

Bob will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Susan, Catherine (O’Donnell), Deirdre and son Eamonn, sons-in-law Ian and Eugene and daughter in-law Brigid, grand-children Adam, Aaron, Oisin and Ella, nieces Ailish , Katherine, Mairead and nephew Sean , relatives, neighbours and a close circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O’ Sullivans Funeral Home, Kilbehenny (Eircode P67 PK74) on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery .

Donations if desired to the Ballyporeen – Skeheenarinky Community First Responders Group.

Bob’s Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyporeen