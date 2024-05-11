Thousands Turns Out Throughout Tipperary For This Mornings Darkness Into Light

Thousands of people across Tipperary took to their local streets this morning to walk from Darkness into Light.

The annual fundraiser for suicide charity Pieta House, last year raised over 4-million euro – with events taking place across Ireland – and 14 other countries.

Chairperson for the Thurles event, Jonathan Gleeson, says the money is important, but it is amazing how much awareness is spread during the walk.

“I think that’s really the more important thing. Yes, of course the money is very important for Pieta to run their services, but it’s more of a symbolic event, that people could be in a very dark place in their minds or in their lives and just trying to find the way out of that and you know, finding the light.”

“We meet so many people who tell us that it’s a great thing to to be there and to remember some loved ones who are no longer with us, or to help people who are struggling with their mental.”