Bridget Denn née Gregg, Cloneen

Cloran Old, Cloneen.

Sunday May 12th 2024

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband William sisters Anastacia, Mary and Helen

Bridget will be sadly missed by her sister Kitty daughters Kathleen, Mary, Bernie, Breda, Josephine and Majella sons William, John and James partners, grandchildren, great-grand-children, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of family friends.

May Bridget’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home Mullinahone on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm .

Requiem Mass on Wednesday May 15th in The Church of the Nativity Cloneen at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

House private please.