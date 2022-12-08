Kathleen Connors – Nenagh

Ballyartella, Ballycommon, Nenagh.

December 8th 2022, peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Annie Connors and her brothers Michael, John and Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, her twin Biddy and Ann, brothers Paddy, Tommy, Ollie, Tony, Willie and Ger, brothers-in-law Liam and Pat, sisters-in-law, Jean, Ann, Mary and Barbara, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday, at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrig (Ballycommon).

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.